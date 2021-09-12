Vitor Belfort Challenges Jake Paul To $25 Million Winner-Take-All Fight

Vitor Belfort has issued a staggering $25 million winner-takes-all challenge to Jake Paul after knocking out Evander Holyfield earlier tonight.

Following his decision victory over Tyron Woodley late last month, 24-year-old Jake Paul will now be searching for his next opponent inside the squared circle, and he may have just found his match.

After making short work of Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort took to the mic to call out the younger Paul brother, and during his heated speech, the Brazilian put forward a $25 million bet in hopes to entice the YouTube personality.

During his post-fight interview, Belfort ordered Jake Paul to stop avoiding him and even offered the American a high-risk bet to step in the ring with him.

“We got $25 million, the winner takes all, let’s go. Hey, Jake Paul, stop running from me, man.” Belfort pleaded.

Vitor continued to be heated, demanding Jake Paul to meet him in a Triller event so he can teach him a lesson.

“I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid, you’re going to meet daddy over here, at Triller. Stop running, you little b****.” Belfort said.

With an impressive win over a former four-time world heavyweight champion in Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort will look to put a stop to “The Problem Child” hype-train if Jake does eventually agree to the 44-year-old’s terms.

Will Vitor Belfort be the next challenge for Jake Paul?