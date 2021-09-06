Vitor Belfort Eyeing Rematch With Anderson Silva In Boxing Ring

Vitor Belfort hasn’t forgotten about his 2011 knockout loss to Anderson Silva.

Belfort challenged Silva for the UFC Middleweight Championship in the main event of UFC 126. Belfort was on the receiving end of one of the most spectacular knockouts in the history of MMA competition. Silva slept Belfort with a front kick followed up by a punch on the ground.

Fast forward to 2021 and both men are out of the UFC and are now boxing. Belfort is now expected to face Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield on Sept. 11 after planned opponent Oscar De La Hoya withdrew due to contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, Silva is fresh off an upset split decision victory over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The thought of a rematch with Silva intrigues Belfort but he’d like to do so inside the boxing ring. Here’s what he told AG Fight (via BJPenn.com).

“For sure and we can already have a rematch (against Anderson Silva) at the end of this year.”

This isn’t the first time Belfort has expressed his desire to box with Silva. Back in June, he told Combate that he feels they will cross paths again.

“I think (we’ll face each other in boxing). They say the rematch is something everyone likes. It’s not the dish we eat, it’s the dish you eat. My message (for Anderson) is: see you soon.”

Silva will be taking on Tito Ortiz in the co-main event of the expected Holyfield vs. Belfort card. The action will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will also see the return of former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion David Haye as he’ll take on Joe Fournier.