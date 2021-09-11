[ARCHIVES] Belfort Says ‘Fake Champ’ Bisping Was His Only Easy Fight

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 26, 2017, 6:37 PM]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort has taken to social media to respond to recent accusations accusing him of wanting easy fights.

Belfort’s stellar career has spanned over 20 years but has never been short of controversy. Accusations of cheating have often been thrown at “The Phenom”, who failed a drug test for elevated testosterone levels in 2014, which gave detractors more ammunition to aim at the Brazilian.

The future UFC hall-of-famer has in recent times been dealing with criticism surrounding his choice of opponents when a “joke” made on wanting to fight CM Punk did the rounds minus the irony. Belfort took to Instagram on Sunday, to clear matters up. In a long message accompanying a photo of himself and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Belfort wrote:

“I saw the press has released that I asked for an easier fight. That said, let me remind you all my last 10 fights: Anthony Johnson, Jon Jones, (Michael) Bisping, (Luke) Rockhold, (Dan) Henderson, (Chirs) Weidman, Henderson, (Ronaldo) Jacare (Souza), (Gegard) Mousasi and (Kelvin) Gastelum. Only big names, champions and rising stars. The only easy fight I had was with the actual FAKE Champion Michael Bisping.”

With one final appearance under the UFC before his retirement, it has been speculated that the former champion may get a home-country send off at UFC 212 in Brazil. The chances of Vitor Belfort facing “CM Punk” at heavyweight on that card? Don’t hold your breath.