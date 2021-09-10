Vitor Belfort Still Wants Oscar De La Hoya Fight After Evander Holyfield

Vitor Belfort isn’t giving up on the potential of an Oscar De La Hoya fight just yet.

Vitor Belfort is making his way in the world of boxing after years in MMA. Because of the name he has built for himself in the UFC over the years, he is seeing himself matched with some of the top names in the history of boxing. Belfort is faced with the challenge of taking on Evander Holyfield this weekend, but he already has his sights on another opponent.

Holyfield is stepping in against Belfort after his original foe was removed. Oscar De La Hoya was supposed to fight Belfort but was diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 just weeks before the fight. De La Hoya is currently on the mend and Belfort is still gunning for that fight.

“I’m going after you, Oscar,” Belfort told MMA Junkie. “I want to melt that gold pot. I just hope he’s good. I hope he’s healthy. That’s my number 1 concern, his life. We’re in this pandemic and it’s crazy, but that’s the fight we’re going to make. I think Triller is about to make that happen by the end of the year. It’s not (over). The fans want that fight, that fight’s going to happen.”

Belfort will first have to get through Holyfield on Saturday night. The fight will be eight rounds, two minutes each at heavyweight. Holyfield is 58 years old, and he still believes he is fighting shape. He is confident in his abilities to take on the 44-year-old Belfort. If Belfort can win, he should be able to get his fight with De La Hoya rescheduled once “The Golden Boy” is well.

Do you still want to see Vitor Belfort take on Oscar De La Hoya in boxing?