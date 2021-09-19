Vitor Belfort Shares The Consequences If Paul Rejects Fight Offer

Vitor Belfort is making it known that he wants a fight with Jake Paul next or else.

Vitor Belfort is coming off his exhibition bout win over Evander Holyfield and he is already looking ahead to his next match. Belfort wants a fight with Jake Paul and he is willing to resort to threats to get it done. Although he not threatening Paul with violence, instead he is threatening to make a YouTube channel. Paul is a notable YouTube celebrity who made the transition to boxing. Belfort, although new to boxing, had a long career in MMA, however, is he really suited for YouTube?

“Jake Paul, he deserves it,” Belfort said in his post-fight press conference (via MMAMania.com). “He’s choosing his opponents, he’s working with a guy [Nakisa Bidarian] who used to work with Lorenzo [Fertitta], our ex-owner. He’s picking his fights. Now he cannot say no to me. He gotta say yes. We gotta teach him a lesson. If he says no, all his little fans, they gonna come — I’m gonna create a YouTube channel and they’re gonna have to come follow me. I’m gonna create a YouTube channel and I have three amazing athletes in my house and we’re gonna entertain all his fans. Because he doesn’t have morals, he doesn’t have family values. He doesn’t represent the fighters.”

Belfort’s win over Holyfield does put him in a good position to receive another fight under the Triller umbrella. However, a fight with Paul seems unlikely at this time. Paul has suggested that he may be done challenging MMA fighters altogether. Holyfield was stepping into this fight as a replacement for Oscar De La Hoya, whom Belfort should have been fighting. His next bout could easily be the one with De La Hoya.

Despite multiple possibilities in boxing at this time, Belfort seems stuck on wanting Paul. He has even decided to sweeten the deal by offering a $25million dollar winner takes all fight. If the money doesn’t do it he has jumped on the Paul/Woodley tattoo train as well.

“He’s just getting attention and somebody’s gotta give him the whip,” Belfort said. “And that’s me. I’m his father. I’m going to put him on my lap. He’s going to meet daddy. Big daddy. He gonna meet Big Daddy. You watch, I promise you. He gonna say ‘Big Daddy,’ that’s what he’s gonna call me. He’s gonna make a tattoo, ‘Big Daddy.’”

“No if, when. He’s gonna call me Big Daddy. That’s all. And he’s going to have to understand that this has levels. In life, there’s levels, first class, second class, third class. That’s how tennis works.”

