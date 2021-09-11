WATCH: Jake Paul Talks About Clean Punch From Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has spoken out on that one clean punch from Tyron Woodley that sent him into the ropes.

Paul went one-on-one with Woodley inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio at the end of August. This was an eight-round pro boxing match. After the bout went the distance, Paul was awarded the split-decision victory.

Showtime has released new footage featuring a special look at the fight. During the video, Paul said the following about that clean punch from Woodley in the fourth round (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“It was a good hit. That’s all it was, it’s boxing. It’s boxing. If you’re a mechanic, you’re going to get dirty.”

Jake Paul appeared on the FULL SEND podcast and revealed he’s eyeing Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, as his next opponent. He has seemingly hinted at taking a break from boxing MMA fighters.

“I think Tommy Fury is at the top of that list. He’s skilled, he’s undefeated, and he’s a real boxer. He has like 4 million followers on Instagram which is good engagement. He has the fans from like his relationship show [Love Island].”

As for Woodley, he’s hoping to get a rematch with Paul. “The Chosen One” said he’d even make good on a tattoo bet if he gets the right paperwork guaranteeing the rematch. While Paul seemed interested in the idea in the heat of the moment, it appears he’s going in a different direction. Woodley believes he should’ve been awarded the decision win.