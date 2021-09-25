WATCH: UFC 266 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 266 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will collide in a featherweight title clash. UFC 266’s co-main event will see a clash between Valentina Shevchenko and. Lauren Murphy. More action will also be featured on the main card as Nick Diaz shares the Octagon with Robbie Lawler.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 266 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 266 post-fight press conference.