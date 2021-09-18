WATCH: UFC Vegas 37 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 37 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann will collide in a light heavyweight clash. UFC Vegas 37’s co-main event will see a clash between Devin Clark and Ion Cutelaba. More action will also be featured on the main card as Ariane Lipski shares the Octagon with Mandy Bohm.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 37 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 9:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 37 post-fight press conference.