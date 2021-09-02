Woodley Explains Why He Won’t Take Fighters’ Advice About Paul Tattoo

Tyron Woodley is not worried about his fellow fighters urging him not to get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo.

After the loss on his boxing debut, “The Chosen One” immediately campaigned for a rematch to take place, believing that he had won the fight. Paul responded by making a deal that if Woodley gets the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, then he would rematch him, to which Woodley agreed on the spot. Some MMA fighters have come out to urge Woodley not to go along with this arrangement, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who implored Woodley to save his dignity.

WHAT?!?! Lmfaooo!!!! BRUUUHHH!!!



NOOO!!! Fuck that tattoo, my guy!! Take the split dec L and move on. Not worth it IMO. #PaulWoodley — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 30, 2021

Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier also advised against the tattoo.

And fuck that tattoo Tyron! Don’t do it — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Woodley responded by asking where all these MMA guys were when he needed their support during his darkest hours in MMA. Woodley made it clear that he is out here on his own to create his own path in combat sports (h/t Sportskeeda).

“All these MMA people trying to tell me what to do,” said Woodley. “Where the f**k were these MMA people when they were booing me? When they didn’t give me respect, didn’t give me the props but everybody wanna tell me what to do and how to do it. And they all want to follow me now. Now everybody in the boxing gym and fu****g shadow boxing and wanna give advice. I appreciate the love and support but think about it, none of these people were on my side. Now I’m supposed to fu****g care what you say? No.”

This was Woodley’s first foray into the boxing world after having a long, storied career in MMA. The 39-year-old was a former UFC welterweight champion that defended the belt four times against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till.

Prior to his loss to Paul, the former UFC welterweight champion was on a drastic decline in the sport of MMA. After losing his championship belt to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Woodley went on a four-fight losing streak in which he was heavily criticized for his lackluster performances.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will get the tattoo to get the rematch against Jake Paul?