2021 PFL World Championship Results, Sights, & Sounds

The 2001 PFL World Championship just wrapped up, and we’ve got you covered with all the results, sights, and sounds!
There were six world title fights in tonight’s 2021 PFL season finale and thus six $1 million winners. In the main event, Kayla Harrison put her undefeated record on the line against Taylor Guardado. And in the only non-title fight on the main card, Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields made her sophomore MMA appearance against the 2-0 Abigail Montes.
So which six talented fighters took home the cash? And how did the PFL’s resident Olympians Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields fare? You can catch the main card highlights below followed by the quick results.
Main Card Kick-Off
Before we get to the action, here are a few sounds from multi-platinum recording artists and part-owner of the PFL, Wiz Khalifa, who literally setting the tone for the night!
Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade
First up on the main card was Movlid Khaybulaev taking on Chris Wade. Both men came into this fight with a 3-0 season record. That would inevitably change, of course, with one of the two taking home $1 million for his efforts. Would Khaybulaev show why he was the favorite? Or would former UFC vet Chris Wade show that life outside of the UFC is worth a million bucks? Check out the highlights below!
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija
Next up we’ve got the heavyweights, Bruno Cappelozza taking on Ante Delija in a rematch of a fight that took place earlier this year. Cappelozza got the victory the first time in their May encounter. Would history repeat itself here with $1 million at risk? The frenetic highlights below reveal the answer to that question.
Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes
Up next, we have the highly anticipated return of Claressa Shields as she takes on 2-0 Abigail Montes. Shields had to overcome her share of adversity in her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in June. Would she again need to dig deep, or would she have a much smoother outing this go-round? Find out which of these MMA newcomers’ 0 had to go in the highlights below.
Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
In the co-main event, the last two winners of the welterweight PFL seasons went at it in the rematch. The first time, Magomedkerimov defeated Cooper via guillotine choke in 2018. This time, there was once again a finish. Find out who earned it and how in the memorable outcome below.
Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado
There was no other way to close out the 2021 PFL season than with the undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison looking to repeat as the women’s lightweight champion. Entering the fight as a -4000 favorite, this main event was viewed more as a coronation than an actual final. Would Taylor Guardado shock the world and give PFL the historic landmark of the greatest upset in MMA championship history? Buckle up and find out below.
2021 PFL World Championship Quick Results
MAIN CARD
- Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison def. Taylor Guardado via submission (armbar): R2, 4:00
- Welterweight Championship: Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via knockout (punches): R3, 3:02
- Abigail Montes def. Claressa Shields via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Heavyweight Championship: Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision (49-45×2, 48-46)
- Featherweight Championship: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (50-45×3)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Light Heavyweight Championship: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marthin Hamlet via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:49
- Lightweight Championship: Raush Manfio def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (48-46×2, 49-46)
- Jordan Young def. Omari Akhmedov via TKO (punches): R3, 1:32
- Julia Budd def. Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Don Madge def. Nathan Williams via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 2:15
