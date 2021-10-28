2021 PFL World Championship Results, Sights, & Sounds

The 2001 PFL World Championship just wrapped up, and we’ve got you covered with all the results, sights, and sounds!

There were six world title fights in tonight’s 2021 PFL season finale and thus six $1 million winners. In the main event, Kayla Harrison put her undefeated record on the line against Taylor Guardado. And in the only non-title fight on the main card, Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields made her sophomore MMA appearance against the 2-0 Abigail Montes.

So which six talented fighters took home the cash? And how did the PFL’s resident Olympians Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields fare? You can catch the main card highlights below followed by the quick results.

Main Card Kick-Off

Before we get to the action, here are a few sounds from multi-platinum recording artists and part-owner of the PFL, Wiz Khalifa, who literally setting the tone for the night!

Who else will have their “Million Dollar Moment” tonight?@wizkhalifa kicked off the 2021 #PFLChampionship main card on @ESPNPlus 🎤 pic.twitter.com/eemDEfyREI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade

First up on the main card was Movlid Khaybulaev taking on Chris Wade. Both men came into this fight with a 3-0 season record. That would inevitably change, of course, with one of the two taking home $1 million for his efforts. Would Khaybulaev show why he was the favorite? Or would former UFC vet Chris Wade show that life outside of the UFC is worth a million bucks? Check out the highlights below!

Movlid Khaybulaev ends the 1st round in a dominant position!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/RgUCLr9oYS — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

A couple of nice exchanges midway through the 2nd round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/uHMd8vpq3C — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija

Next up we’ve got the heavyweights, Bruno Cappelozza taking on Ante Delija in a rematch of a fight that took place earlier this year. Cappelozza got the victory the first time in their May encounter. Would history repeat itself here with $1 million at risk? The frenetic highlights below reveal the answer to that question.

UP NOW!



Bruno Cappelozza vs Ante Delija for the 2021 PFL Heavyweight World Title!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/mthcqh2eX5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

After the first 2 rounds, I didn't expect it to go all 5. We go to the scorecards!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/Dtfm9fAF8h — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Claressa Shields vs. Abigail Montes

Up next, we have the highly anticipated return of Claressa Shields as she takes on 2-0 Abigail Montes. Shields had to overcome her share of adversity in her MMA debut against Brittney Elkin in June. Would she again need to dig deep, or would she have a much smoother outing this go-round? Find out which of these MMA newcomers’ 0 had to go in the highlights below.

Abigail Montes ready for her PFL debut!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/NwNvqkQiFZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Claressa Shields is back inside the SmartCage!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/wp6SRUUEBd — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Claressa Shields gets up but she may be down 2 rounds heading into the 3rd round#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/GhEWaMR6lF — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Abigail gets the takedown midway through the 3rd round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/ZkGCHR8WxI — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Ground work made the difference.



Cagenomics presented by @GEICO pic.twitter.com/zEBcuolBg6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Abigail Montes defeated Claressa Shields by split decision at the 2021 #PFLChampionship



It was the first loss of Shields' professional fighting career. pic.twitter.com/PPTLjpe40l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

In the co-main event, the last two winners of the welterweight PFL seasons went at it in the rematch. The first time, Magomedkerimov defeated Cooper via guillotine choke in 2018. This time, there was once again a finish. Find out who earned it and how in the memorable outcome below.

2018 Champion Magomedkerimov

2019 Champion Cooper III



Million Dollar Moment of Truth https://t.co/f7R1IjN6Dn — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

UP NEXT!



Who’ll leave tonight as a 2x Champ?



Ray Cooper III & Magomed Magomedkerimov make the walk now#PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/GCEjaIzGO5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Both fighters are ready to meet in the center of the cage!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/8NvdrKtNou — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Magomed gets the takedown with plenty of time left in the 1st round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/S0jQvsLOcj — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Now Ray Cooper III shows off his own wrestling game!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/na96tql6LB — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

The 3rd round gets underway! How do you have scored through 2 rounds?#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/CTlIX2zQvt — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Magomed catches Ray Cooper III and Ray secures a takedown but is unable to keep Magomed down#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/AkX1aAABqb — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

RAY COOPER III HANDS MAGOMED HIS 1st PFL LOSS!#AndNow World Champ for a 2nd time!!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/fx5PZxo2Kw — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado

There was no other way to close out the 2021 PFL season than with the undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison looking to repeat as the women’s lightweight champion. Entering the fight as a -4000 favorite, this main event was viewed more as a coronation than an actual final. Would Taylor Guardado shock the world and give PFL the historic landmark of the greatest upset in MMA championship history? Buckle up and find out below.

2021 PFL World Championship Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison def. Taylor Guardado via submission (armbar): R2, 4:00

Welterweight Championship: Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via knockout (punches): R3, 3:02

Abigail Montes def. Claressa Shields via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Heavyweight Championship: Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision (49-45×2, 48-46)

Featherweight Championship: Movlid Khaybulaev def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (50-45×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light Heavyweight Championship: Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marthin Hamlet via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:49

Lightweight Championship: Raush Manfio def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (48-46×2, 49-46)

Jordan Young def. Omari Akhmedov via TKO (punches): R3, 1:32

Julia Budd def. Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Don Madge def. Nathan Williams via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 2:15

Want to relive all the action from tonight’s card in its entirety? You can catch the full replay of both the preliminary and main cards by subscribing to ESPN+!