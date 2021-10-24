Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano Set For UFC 271

Lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano will both be aiming to secure back-to-back wins when they meet at UFC 271.

MMA JUNKIE was the first to report the matchup, which will take place February 12 at a yet-to-be-announced location.

Hernandez (13-4) will go into the bout on the back of a sensational first-round KO of Mike Breeden earlier this month. The 29-year-old has been hot and cold in the UFC since defeating Beneil Dariush on debut in 2018. He followed that win up with one over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, before losing to Donald Cerrone via TKO in his next fight. Including that crushing defeat, Hernandez has lost half of his last six fights.

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden in their October 2 fight. PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

Moicano (15-4-1) got back to winning ways in June by defeating Jai Herbert via second-round rear-naked choke. The former 145-pounder had stepped up to the lightweight division in March last year, earning a 44-second submission victory over Damir Hadzovic. In December, Moicano lost to Rafael Fiziev via first-round KO—an outcome that the Brazilian later protested as an early stoppage.

Renato Moicano lands a takedown in his victory over Jai Herbert in June. PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

With the addition of this bout, here is the updated line-up for the pay-per-view:

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Who do you think will make it two wins on the trot—Alexander Hernandez or Renato Moicano?