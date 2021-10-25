Aljamain Sterling Rejects Alex Caceres Comparisons From ‘Couch Fans’

Aljamain Sterling saw a fighter get hit in the face with an illegal knee, and he had to give his thoughts.

For most MMA fans, the first thing that comes to mind when hearing about an illegal knee to a grounded opponent is UFC Bantamweight Champion Sterling. After all, he won the title after suffering a similar situation, leading to a ton of backlash from fans, who have accused him of flopping and being overdramatic.

So naturally, considering this association, fans were quick to point out how well Alex Caceres was able to recover from the illegal knee he suffered in his UFC Vegas 41 main card fight and ultimately came back to submit Seungwoo Choi. However, Sterling is having none of this, swiftly taking to his Twitter to shoot down the comparisons between his own situation, and that of Bruce Leeroy.

😂 fight fans from the couch always know better. I’m glad Caceres wasn’t severely compromised after that illegal knee. 5 in a row! Putting the division on notice that he’s still game for greatness! #UFCVegas41 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 23, 2021

As always when discussing the situation involving Aljamain Sterling and any comparisons there within, it is important to remember that everyone has different reactions, and each individual situation is always different. That being said, like he said, the number one thing to be happy about is the fact that Alex Caceres was able to keep fighting and was okay after the foul.

As for the bantamweight champ, Sterling will be able to take steps towards “legitimizing” his reign as champ when he is able to return from neck surgery and face the winner of the interim title fight between former champ Petr Yan and perennial top contender Cory Sandhagen. Time will tell if he is going to be successful in doing so.