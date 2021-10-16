[ARCHIVES] Arlovski Storms Off Stage When Program Shows KO Losses

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Tonight, Andrei Arlovski will take on Carlos Felipe in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 40. Hours ahead of the event, here’s a look back at a story we ran from 2018 featuring the former UFC champion.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 10, 2018, 2:06 PM]

Andrei Arlovski was not very happy while making an appearance on a Russian television show once they showed a highlight of him being knocked out.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is slated to meet Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout at the upcoming UFC Moscow event.



Arlovski will make some history when he steps into the Octagon under the UFC banner for this bout as it will mark his 27th UFC heavyweight appearance.

As a result, this will tie fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir for the most fights in divisional history. The only difference is the fact that he has the chance to separate from Mir for the most wins in the history of the weight class, with both currently at 16. Mir is currently under contract with the Viacom-owned promotion, Bellator MMA.

Arlovski showed up for his media interview with a Russian show but then walked off stage once they played a clip of his knockout loss to former title contender Alistair Overeem during introductions. Obviously, this didn’t sit too well with him.



“We are live, right?” Arlovski asks before walking off stage (transcript via MMA_Russia). “OK, let’s just stop this interview. You are rooting only for the Russian fighters. Thank you, good bye.”

UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

What are your thoughts on how the former UFC heavyweight champion handled this situation? Sound off in the comment section.