Antonio Carlos Junior Thankful To Be Happy, Healthy Ahead Of PFL Finals

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for PFL light heavyweight finalist Antonio Carlos Junior after he left the UFC following an up-and-down tenure at middleweight.

But, he’s managed to turn the corner and feels the best he’s ever been heading into the biggest fight of his career against Marthin Hamlet in the 2021 PFL Championships tomorrow, October 27.

Antonio Carlos Junior Faces Marthin Hamlet At The PFL Championships

Carlos Junior was expected by many to be a future UFC middleweight title contender after he won The Ultimate Fighter: Season 3 in 2014. But, a series of unfortunate injuries combined with the toll his body suffered through during weight cuts ended up being his undoing, with three straight UFC losses before his release.

During a recent interview with MMA News, Carlos Junior alluded to how his move to 205 pounds has been a turning point in his career.

“I was beating myself up [at middleweight],” Carlos Junior said during his media day availability. “Now, I’m able to fight at a more natural weight and focus more on my training. It’s the best I’ve ever been.”

“I went through some dark times physically and mentally [in the UFC], but I feel like the best version of myself at 205 [pounds].”

Carlos Junior faces a tough test against Hamlet for the PFL light heavyweight championship. Hamlet is coming off of wins over Dan Spohn and Cezar Ferreira en route to the finals.

The grappling battle between Carlos Junior and Hamlet figures to be fascinating as well, in a prototypical wrestling vs. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu matchup.

The PFL signed Carlos Junior in March, just weeks after his UFC release. He hasn’t looked back since moving to light heavyweight which has included dominant wins over former PFL champion Emiliano Sordi and former UFC veteran Tom Lawlor.

Carlos Junior has been a matchup nightmare in many eyes and will look to cap off his impressive PFL season with a light heavyweight championship tomorrow night.

