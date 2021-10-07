Aspen Ladd Replaces Holm In Oct. 16 Main Event Against Norma Dumont

Aspen Ladd will be replacing Holly Holm in the UFC Vegas 40 headliner on October 16 against Norma Dumont.

It was reported late Wednesday night that Holly Holm will be unable to make her October 16 main event against Norma Dumont due to a knee injury. At the time of the initial report, there was no word on if Dumont would remain on the card. Now, courtesy of additional details provided by ESPN, it has been revealed that Aspen Ladd will serve as Holm’s replacement for the bout.

Ladd was supposed to compete at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 38 event but as a direct result of her weight-miss, her bout against Macy Chiasson was canceled. This short-notice bout against Dumont will serve as Ladd’s featherweight debut.

The rankingless UFC featherweight division has been in desperate need for some new blood since its inception four years ago. Thus, the arrival of 26-year-old Aspen Ladd into the division is just what the doctor ordered. Ladd will be exiting the bantamweight division, either temporarily or permanently, with a victory in her most recent bout against Yana Kunitskaya.

Norma Dumont has also competed at bantamweight and compiled an undefeated 4-0 record in the division. At featherweight, she is 1-1, with her loss coming to former UFC title contender Megan Anderson. In her most recent contest, Dumont defeated Felicia Spencer via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in May.

With this new main event, here is the updated lineup for UFC Vegas 40:

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Andre Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jordan Wright vs. Julian Marquez

Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Luana Carolina vs. Sijara Eubanks

Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr

Da Un Jung vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Daniel Santos vs. Marcelo Rojo

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

Brandon Davis vs. Danaa Batgerel

