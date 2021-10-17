Aspen Ladd Speaks Out After UFC Vegas 40 Loss To Norma Dumont

UFC bantamweight and featherweight contender Aspen Ladd has spoken out for the first time since her loss to Norma Dumont in the UFC Vegas 40 main event.

After taking a featherweight bout on short notice against Dumont, Ladd fell by a unanimous decision in what many felt was a disappointing return to the Octagon. Ladd had been away from the sport for nearly two years entering UFC Vegas 40 due to a series of injury-related issues.

Just hours after her disappointing loss, Ladd took to Instagram to reflect on her fight and look forward to what’s next in her professional career.

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

“Not my night,” Ladd said. “Congrats to my opponent. We will be back better. In the meantime, I finally got to get back in there after nearly two years. Now, it’s time to take a step back, take a breath, and get back to fighting and feeling like myself again. On to the next.”

Aspen Ladd Returned After Nearly Two-Year Layoff

Ladd filled in on the main event slot just weeks after her UFC Vegas 38 bout against Macy Chiasson was canceled following a brutal weight cut. She has had a history of struggles on the scales but made 145 pounds with relative ease for the fight against Dumont.

Many felt that Ladd was often hesitant against Dumont during her fight at UFC Vegas 40, including her coach Jim West. In between rounds, West was heard on the broadcast imploring Ladd to throw combinations and to be more aggressive, but Ladd ultimately fell short.

Ladd has lost two of her last three fights following an eight-fight winning streak during bouts in Invicta FC and the UFC. At 26 years old, many feel she still has the potential to be a star in the UFC despite her recent struggles.

What are your thoughts on Aspen Ladd’s performance against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40?