Bellator 267: Lima vs. MVP 2 Results & Highlights, MVP Edges Lima

Bellator 267 has just wrapped up from Wembley’s SSE Arena in London, and we’ve got your results and main event highlights right here!

The main event of Bellator 267 saw Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) facing former welterweight champion Douglas Lima again in the main event. Page had been asking for this fight since he lost to Lima in 2019. Lima, having lost the title at Bellator 260, has found himself in a position where he had to take a fight with the man he felt needed to work his way up to him. The loss to Yaroslov Amosov and his loss to Gegard Mousasi put Lima at two losses in a row, so he needed a win in London.

Page, on the other hand, entered the fight with five wins in a row and was looking to avenge his only loss against Lima. With that momentum and all this time to prepare since their last match, this all made for a fun fight.

Here are the highlights of what unfolded when the two locked up in the rematch.

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Venom Page II

Round 2️⃣ comes to an end and we're headed for the 3️⃣rd and final!



MVP vs. Lima is LIVE NOW on @SHOSports.#Bellator267 pic.twitter.com/ivNFdMkoB4 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 1, 2021

BELLATOR 267: LIMA VS. MVP 2 Quick Results



MAIN CARD

Michael Page def. Douglas Lima via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Leah McCourt def. Jessica Borga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Andrew Fisher vs. Robert Whiteford: No Contest (unintentional eye pokes) – R2, 2:50

Luke Trainer def. Yannick Bahati via TKO (punches) – R2, 2:50

Tim Wilde def. Yves Landu via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lewis Long def. Michael Dubois via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 0:41

Davy Gallon def. Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Elina Kallionidou def. Petra Castkova via submission (heel hook) – R1, 2:07

Jack Grant def. Nathan Jones via TKO (ground strikes) – R1, 2:16

Fabacary Diatta def. Nathan Rose via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Chiara Penco def. Katharina Dalisda via submission (armbar) – R1, 2:45

Khurshed Kakhorov def. Jair Junior via unanimous decision (30-27×3)