Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas Results & Highlights

Bellator 268 has wrapped up, and we’ve got your results and highlights for you right here!

Bellator 268 took place tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The World Light-heavyweight Grand Prix continued with feature bouts in both the main and co-main events. Below, you can find the highlights from tonight’s main card followed by the quick results of the full event!

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

The #Bellator268 main card kicks off now with @HenryCorrales86 vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko and you can see this bantamweight bout LIVE on @SHOSports!



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021

🗣"Henry! Henry! Henry!"@HenryCorrales86 is hearing it from the hometown crowd tonight here at The @FootprintCNTR.



Round 2️⃣ of the 1️⃣st #Bellator268 main card bout of the night is LIVE NOW on @SHOSports!



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021

👊🤯 @HenryCorrales86 is looking scary at the end of the 3rd and final round!#Bellator268

📊 @HenryCorrales86 vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko will go to the judge's scorecards.



📊 @HenryCorrales86 vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko will go to the judge's scorecards.

How did you score the opening bout of the #Bellator268 main card?

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson

👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA!



He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268.



👊💥What a W for @CoreyA_MMA!

He advances to the #BellatorLHWGP finals tonight at #Bellator268.

The main event of the evening is up next LIVE on @SHOSports!

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas

.@JuliusAnglickas looks to turn the Russian tide late in the 3rd round.



The #BellatorLHWGP championship rounds are up next as #Bellator268 continues LIVE on @SHOSports.



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2021

Bellator 268 Quick Results

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Vadim Nemkov def. Julius Anglickas via submission (kimura): R4, 4:25

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Corey Anderson def. Ryan Bader via TKO (punches): R1, 0:51

Brent Primus def. Benson Henderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Henry Corrales def. Vladyslav Parubchenko via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Karl Albrektsson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Jaleel Willis via submission (guillotine choke): R1, 4:05

Nick Browne def. Bobby Lee via submission (heel hook): R1, 1:38

Javier Torres def. Gregory Milliard via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba def. Randi Field via submission (arm-triangle choke): R2, 2:02

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Raymond Pina via TKO (punches): R2, 1:44

Jaylon Bates def. Raphael Montini via submission (armbar): R1, 3:49

Sullivan Cauley def. Deon Clash via TKO (punches): R1, 4:59

Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 0:40