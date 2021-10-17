Sunday, October 17, 2021
Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas Results & Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 268
Bellator 268

Bellator 268 has wrapped up, and we’ve got your results and highlights for you right here!

Bellator 268 took place tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The World Light-heavyweight Grand Prix continued with feature bouts in both the main and co-main events. Below, you can find the highlights from tonight’s main card followed by the quick results of the full event!

Henry Corrales vs. Vladyslav Parubchenko

Benson Henderson vs. Brent Primus

Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson

Vadim Nemkov vs. Julius Anglickas

Bellator 268 Quick Results

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Vadim Nemkov def. Julius Anglickas via submission (kimura): R4, 4:25

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Corey Anderson def. Ryan Bader via TKO (punches): R1, 0:51

Brent Primus def. Benson Henderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27×2)

Henry Corrales def. Vladyslav Parubchenko via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Karl Albrektsson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Jaleel Willis via submission (guillotine choke): R1, 4:05

Nick Browne def. Bobby Lee via submission (heel hook): R1, 1:38

Javier Torres def. Gregory Milliard via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba def. Randi Field via submission (arm-triangle choke): R2, 2:02

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Raymond Pina via TKO (punches): R2, 1:44

Jaylon Bates def. Raphael Montini via submission (armbar): R1, 3:49

Sullivan Cauley def. Deon Clash via TKO (punches): R1, 4:59

Maria Henderson def. Collette Santiago via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 0:40

