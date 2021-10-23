Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Results & Highlights, Fedor Gets The KO

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson has wrapped up, and you can catch all of the highlights and results right here!
Today, Bellator 269 took place from the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. The main event saw Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko battle the #2-ranked heavyweight Tim Johnson. Also on tap on the main card was undefeated prospect and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to face the 11-8 Patrik Pietila. The co-main event saw heavyweights Vitaly Minakov (22-1) up against Said Sowma (7-2).
We’ve got you covered with the full main card highlights below followed by the quick results from today’s special event!
Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila
Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson
Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Quick Results
MAIN CARD
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson via knockout (punches): Round 1, 1:46
Said Sowma def. Vitaly Minakov via TKO (doctor stoppage): R3, 3:08
Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patrik Pietila via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 4:06
Anatoly Tokov def. Sharaf Davlatmurodov via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Kirill Sidelnikov def. Rab Truesdale via TKO (strikes): R1, 2:01
Katarzyna Sadura def. Darina Mazdyuk via TKO (punches): R2, 3:17
Irina Alekseeva def. Stephanie Page via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Nikita Mikhailov def. Brian Moore via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Alexey Shurkevich def. Grachik Bozinyan via knockout (punches): R1, 2:25
Aiden Lee def. Alexander Osetrov via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:41