Saturday, October 23, 2021
Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Results & Highlights, Fedor Gets The KO

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 269, Fedor vs. Johnson
Bellator 269, Fedor vs. Johnson, Image: Bellator MMA

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson has wrapped up, and you can catch all of the highlights and results right here!

Today, Bellator 269 took place from the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. The main event saw Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko battle the #2-ranked heavyweight Tim Johnson. Also on tap on the main card was undefeated prospect and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to face the 11-8 Patrik Pietila. The co-main event saw heavyweights Vitaly Minakov (22-1) up against Said Sowma (7-2).

We’ve got you covered with the full main card highlights below followed by the quick results from today’s special event!

Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila

Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma 

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson via knockout (punches): Round 1, 1:46

Said Sowma def. Vitaly Minakov via TKO (doctor stoppage): R3, 3:08

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patrik Pietila via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 4:06

Anatoly Tokov def. Sharaf Davlatmurodov via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kirill Sidelnikov def. Rab Truesdale via TKO (strikes): R1, 2:01

Katarzyna Sadura def. Darina Mazdyuk via TKO (punches): R2, 3:17

Irina Alekseeva def. Stephanie Page via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Nikita Mikhailov def. Brian Moore via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Alexey Shurkevich def. Grachik Bozinyan via knockout (punches): R1, 2:25

Aiden Lee def. Alexander Osetrov via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:41

