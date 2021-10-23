Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Results & Highlights, Fedor Gets The KO

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson has wrapped up, and you can catch all of the highlights and results right here!

Today, Bellator 269 took place from the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. The main event saw Russian legend Fedor Emelianenko battle the #2-ranked heavyweight Tim Johnson. Also on tap on the main card was undefeated prospect and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to face the 11-8 Patrik Pietila. The co-main event saw heavyweights Vitaly Minakov (22-1) up against Said Sowma (7-2).

We’ve got you covered with the full main card highlights below followed by the quick results from today’s special event!

Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

The first fight of the #Bellator269 main card kicks off now with Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov



— BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Tokov gets the takedown late in the 3rd round!



We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/Xu0lKVnFr4 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

📊 By The Numbers



In his first Bellator fight in 2️⃣ years, Anatoly Tokov secures the split decision over Davlatmurodov in Moscow.#Bellator269 | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/3UBKNCIWc5 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Patrik Pietila

Usman Nurmagomedov secures the W and moves to 1️⃣3️⃣ & 0️⃣ at #Bellator269.



The co-main event of the evening is LIVE NOW on @SHOSports!👇



📺 https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ pic.twitter.com/NlsFYiAC4C — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Vitaly Minakov vs. Said Sowma

Tonight's co-main event goes down NEXT as Vitaly Minakov and Said Sowma go to war



🔗 https://t.co/RNtauZXM3o#MMA #Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/l1qHmrW1O6 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Said Sowma put in a mature performance tonight!



We are LIVE on @SHOSports with #Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/ESybCBFKMD — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson

Fedor Emelianenko looks to remain undefeated at home in Russia, NEXT at #Bellator269.



Don't miss this bout LIVE on @SHOSports NOW!

👉 https://t.co/RNtauZGbbQ pic.twitter.com/oST3PXGvLU — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

🇺🇸@TBearTim is in the building!



He goes to war with Fedor Emelianenko



📺 https://t.co/ll9FZ7lOG0#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/IqdpiIYSQY — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

🐐The Last Emperor scores the KO in Moscow!



What a moment for Fedor, in Bellator’s historic first Russian event.#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/gZq4pH5bMa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Legends live forever 👏 🐐



Fedor gets the job done in Moscow. #Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/WOTPN3c0pp — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Let's see that in slow-mo! 🤜💥



Fedor Emelianenko remains undefeated at home.🇷🇺#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/vOaZOSuMCS — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

Bellator 269: Fedor vs. Johnson Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson via knockout (punches): Round 1, 1:46

Said Sowma def. Vitaly Minakov via TKO (doctor stoppage): R3, 3:08

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Patrik Pietila via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 4:06

Anatoly Tokov def. Sharaf Davlatmurodov via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Kirill Sidelnikov def. Rab Truesdale via TKO (strikes): R1, 2:01

Katarzyna Sadura def. Darina Mazdyuk via TKO (punches): R2, 3:17

Irina Alekseeva def. Stephanie Page via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Nikita Mikhailov def. Brian Moore via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Alexey Shurkevich def. Grachik Bozinyan via knockout (punches): R1, 2:25

Aiden Lee def. Alexander Osetrov via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:41