Bellator 269 Fight Card & Viewing Information

Bellator 269 brings Bellator MMA to Russia with one of the greatest heavyweights from the region in Fedor Emelianenko. As he continues his retirement tour in what could be his final fight against Bellator’s #2-ranked heavyweight in Tim Johnson at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. It’s Bellator’s first time in the region, so they’re showcasing a lot of Russia’s best fighters on this card.

Former Bellator Heavyweight Champion, Vitaly Minakov will face Said Sowma in the co-main event and undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov also faces Patrik Pietila on the main card. Fans were expecting Andrey Koreshkov versus Rustam Khabilov on this card as well, but the bout was removed due to an undisclosed injury according to a press release from Bellator.

This is another Saturday event for Bellator MMA and earlier than fans are used to since it will be airing live from Russia. See the start times and where to watch below:

BELLATOR MMA 269: FEDOR VS. JOHNSON MAIN CARD: SHOWTIME (U.S.) | OKKO (RUS) | BBC iPlayer (U.K.) | Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND) Saturday, Oct. 23 – 10 p.m. MSK / 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET



Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) vs. No. 2 Tim Johnson (15-7)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vitaly Minakov (22-1) vs. No. 8 Said Sowma (7-2)

160-Pound Contract Weight Bout: No. 6 Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) vs. Patrik Pietila (11-8)

Middleweight Bout: Anatoly Tokov (29-2) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-3-1)



PRELIMINARY CARD BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV (US) OKKO (RUS) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Virgin Media Sport (IRELAND)

7 p.m. MSK / 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET

Heavyweight Bout: Kirill Sidelnikov (12-6) vs. Rab Truesdale (10-7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Vladimir Tokov (6-1) vs. Aymard Guih (15-11-1)

Flyweight Bout: Darina Mazdyuk (4-1) vs. Katarzyna Sadura (4-4)

Flyweight Bout: Irina Alekseeva (3-1) vs. Stephanie Page (5-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Moore (14-7) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (7-1)

Welterweight Bout: Grachik Bozinyan (11-4) vs. Alexey Shurkevich (12-4)

Featherweight Bout: Aiden Lee (9-5) vs. Alexander Osetrov (8-2-1)

Featherweight Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-1) vs. Alexander Belikh (9-4)