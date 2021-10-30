Blachowicz: KO Of “Arsehole” Luke Rockhold Changed Everything

Jan Blachowicz can recall a defining moment in his career, the knockout of Luke Rockhold.

Jan Blachowicz is getting ready to defend his light heavyweight championship for the second time at UFC 267. Now as the reigning champ, Blachowicz is at the pinnacle of his career. In the lead-up to this fight with Glover Teixeira, Blachowicz took a trip down memory lane to remember a defining moment in his career.

“So I think the moment I change in thinking was when I knock out Luke Rockhold,” Blackowicz told PerthNow. “That’s when I thought, what I do in the gym, I need to do the same in the Octagon. So I start doing that and now I’m champion.”

That knockout of Luke Rockhold began the winning streak that Blachowicz rode all the way to the title. He is now 11-5 in the UFC and perhaps in the best shape of his life. Not only was the win at UFC 239 a turning point for him, but it was a pleasurable experience because of Blachowicz’s feeling towards Rockhold.

“So I was happy because he is not good person,” Blachowicz explained. “He’s arsehole. And that was really important for me to finish the fight in this way. Not with points but in that kind of way. A lot of people who train with him, they tell me ‘be careful because he is strong, unbelievably strong’. So (that knockout), it was a really important moment for me.”

Blachowicz will be taking on Teixeira in the main event of this weekend’s UFC 267 live from Abu Dhabi. As for Luke Rockhold, he recently pulled out of his bout scheduled for next week at UFC 268. His return to the UFC has him back at middleweight so it is unlikely these two will have the option to run it back.

What do you think of Jan Blachowicz’s assessment of Luke Rockhold?