Blachowicz: Polish Power Will Knock Teixeira Out After One Punch

Jan Blachowicz isn’t worried about stopping Glover Teixeira in their fight.

UFC 267 is on the horizon and the main event will feature two great light heavyweights. Jan Blachowicz will be defending his title against longtime UFC veteran Glover Teixeira. Teixeira has been riding a wave of wins lately but that isn’t worrisome to Blachowicz. He believes he will have no trouble handing him a TKO on Oct. 30.

“I believe that my legendary Polish Power will knock him out after one punch,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “But if not, I will try to fight against him like Gustafsson fight. He wait to finish [Teixeira] till the 4th round. He (didn’t) go too fast. I think that Thiago (did) this mistake. He want to finish the fight too early. And Glover had a lot of experience, and he used it. He (knows) how to survive, catch Thiago, submit him, and that’s it. So I will not do this mistake.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“And also, I think my jiu-jitsu, I think we are on the same level. We will see in the fight, but if fight (goes) to the ground, I’m gonna be ready for his jiu-jitsu. So it’s not gonna be easy to submit me, I promise to you and to him.”

Blachowicz won the title when he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. His first defense was against the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. This bout against Teixeira, who is a true 205 pounder, could be the turning point in Blachowicz’s title run. He has a chance to prove he is the rightful king at light heavyweight and he plans to do it with style.

Teixeira turned 42 today, 48 hours before he steps into the Octagon across from Blachowicz. Despite his age, Teixiera has never looked better. He is on a five-fight winning streak with four finishes. If he can survive the “Polish Power,” it will make Teixeira the second oldest fighter to ever win a title (Randy Couture was 43).

Do you think that Jan Blachowicz can get the job done and finish Glover Teixeira at UFC 267?