Blachowicz: “Something Bad” Caused Johnny Walker To Change Fighting Style

Jan Blachowicz thinks Johnny Walker’s recent struggles are a result of a style change he’s made over time.

Blachowicz remains the UFC’s light heavyweight king and will defend his title at UFC 267 against Glover Teixeira. The event will mark the UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi for internationally-based main events.

As the champion, Blachowicz is always keeping an eye on the rising contenders in his division, including Walker. But, Walker has lost three of his last four fights including a recent defeat to Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 38 by decision.

Walker was on his way to potential UFC stardom after winning nine fights in a row, but Blachowicz thinks losing has changed his mentality and approach to competition.

Jan Blachowicz Unsure What Caused Change In Johnny Walker

“Something happened for sure,” Blachowicz told the South China Morning Post. “He’s not the crazy fighter like in the beginning. I don’t know why. Maybe something happened with age. But maybe he’ll find this crazy [Johnny Walker] inside him again and start doing (it). But I don’t know.”

“Something bad happened with him. He’s not good to watch, so we’ll see in the future what’s gonna happen.”

Walker got off to a good start against Santos in his last fight, but many believed he seemed hesitant to throw combinations, especially in the later rounds. Walker’s struggles seemed to start after injuring himself while celebrating a knockout over Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235.

Blachowicz and Walker are on different paths in their UFC careers. Blachowicz has won five fights in a row including his title shot against Dominick Reyes, while Walker is looking to earn his first win since UFC Vegas 11.

Whether or not Walker’s recent struggles in the cage are a result of his injury issues is unclear, but Blachowicz feels that something needs to change for him to get back on track in the light heavyweight division.

