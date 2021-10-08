Blaydes: Whoever Jon Jones Is Hanging Out With Are Not Good Friends

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has given his take on Jon Jones‘ latest arrest, suggesting he needs to re-evaluate the people he has around him.

Jones’ concerning incarceration occurred just hours after an appearance at the delayed 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. At the event, which took place in Las Vegas ahead of last month’s UFC 266 pay-per-view, “Bones” was added to the Fight Wing for his memorable first clash with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in 2013.

Soon after the ceremony, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was taken into custody and charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has released the mugshot of Jon Jones from his Friday morning arrest. pic.twitter.com/WlLXOJIL3u — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

Since news of Jones’ latest transgression emerged, a number of fighters and pundits have given their take on the reported crimes that the former UFC pound-for-pound #1 committed. The latest to do so is heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

In an interview with MMA News’ James Lynch, “Razor” Blaydes suggested Jones needed to change a number of variables in his life that have likely contributed to his frequent run-ins with the law. The #4-ranked heavyweight believes that, along with refraining from consuming alcohol, Jones needs to adjust the group of friends he has around him.

“It’s hard to watch. He could be the LeBron of MMA, but he just had all the legal issues. And that’s even without the PEDs, he’s had some major legal issues. And I think it’s the alcohol. I think he probably needs to remove alcohol from his life, which is not for me to tell him. That’s just what I think. And I think he needs a better group of homies. Like, whoever he’s hanging out with, they are not good friends. If I’m hanging out with Jon Jones in Vegas, ‘Bro, we’re going home at 11:30. You can’t be out. Because I can’t even give you the benefit of the doubt. We’re going home.’”

Catch our full exclusive interview with UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes below:

In 2020, Jones announced that he’d be vacating the 205-pound gold in order to pursue a move to heavyweight. Prior to his arrest, “Bones” revealed that he was targeting his divisional debut for the second-quarter of 2022. It remains to be seen how his UFC status will be affected by his latest troubling offence.

Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes’ take on Jon Jones’ latest arrest?