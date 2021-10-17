[ARCHIVES] Bruce Buffer Says Khabib Has Become The ‘Ultimate Villain’

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Here is a story published on this day three years soon after the blockbuster UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor pay-per-view. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 17, 2018, 10:48 AM]

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announcer Bruce Buffer believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has set himself up to be a villain.

Buffer has been the UFC’s main announcer since July 1996. He has seen plenty of chaotic moments inside the Octagon, but perhaps none can top what transpired at the conclusion of UFC 229. A brawl ensued following Nurmagomedov’s submission victory over Conor McGregor. It all started when “The Eagle” jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis.

Bruce Buffer Likens Khabib Nurmagomedov To A Villain

Buffer recognizes that Nurmagomedov and McGregor had a legitimate beef, but he feels there was no excuse for Team Khabib’s actions. He went as far as to call Nurmagomedov a villain during a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast (via MMA Weekly):

“It’s one of those enigmas and we have to get through it and move on. No call for it; no reason for it. The amazing cool cat, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has now become the ultimate villain. It’s amazing how things change overnight.”

Nurmagomedov awaits a decision from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. McGregor will also face disciplinary action, but many believe his punishment will end up being lighter than “The Eagle’s.” If Nurmagomedov is dealt with a light suspension, then he’ll likely keep his UFC lightweight title. A lengthy suspension, however, could be a different story.

The UFC lightweight champion feels his actions are justified. He says McGregor got away with the UFC 223 bus incident as well as talking about his religion and family.

Do you agree with Bruce Buffer, or is it a stretch to call Khabib Nurmagomedov a villain?