Bruce Buffer To Miss UFC 267 After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Ends 25-Year Streak

Bruce Buffer will be absent from the UFC 267 event due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The “Voice of the Octagon” will be at home resting during UFC 267. Bruce Buffer, who has had the pleasure of announcing all numbered UFC events since 1996, will miss out this weekend. UFC president Dana White announced the news to the media during fight week for the event.

“Buffer got COVID,” White said. “He didn’t want to make this trip. He’s home relaxing and recovering from COVID.”

Stepping in for Buffer will be Joe Martinez, who has often been seen on announcer duties when Buffer is not present. This UFC 267 is being billed as a “free” pay-per-view event and will be the first “PPV” Buffer has missed since coming to the UFC.

Buffer confirmed to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that he will be back and ready to go next week at UFC 268 in New York.

“I just finished my 14-day quarantine and feeling like myself again and will be ready to roar the roof off Madison Square Garden next week.” Buffer wrote to Helwani. My 25-year-plus Cal Ripkin streak is over, but I doubt it will ever be beaten.”

The rest of the broadcast team will be made up of Jon Anik on play-by-play with Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder also cageside. Jon Gooden will be the fourth man on the team. Since this “PPV” is a free event (with ESPN+ subscription), the start time is much earlier. This is also due to the location, which is Abu Dhabi. The broadcast will begin at 10:30 AM. ET/7:30 AM PT.

