Chael Sonnen Blasts Jon Jones Over Deleted Tweets, Jones Responds

Chael Sonnen seems to be fed up with the antics of Jon Jones.

Sonnen and Jones have had a contentious relationship that did not even really start until after they fought. The last few years have seen the Bad Guy roasting the former light heavyweight champion over his litany of mistakes, both personally and professionally.

The most recent exchange between the two came after Jones was told by Mike Winkeljohn that he was not allowed to train at his gym. Sonnen posted to his YouTube, going off on Jones for tweeting and deleting about his team, despite what Sonnen calls “selfish” actions on a regular basis.

“Jon put a tweet on this and he deleted it and it was just disgusting. The tweet was disgusting and he said, ‘it hurts really bad to have one of my coaches who I respect so much turn away from me, for the rest of the coaches going for that fight with me, we continue,’ and then he deleted it. The reason that tweet is disgusting is he used the word team. You have the most selfish guy in sport using the word team when convenient,” Sonnen said (h/t Sportskeeda).

This prompted a trademark response from Jones: the ol’ tweet-and-delete. Luckily, Twitter user Chris Taylor caught a screenshot of his reply, which severed as a quick reminder of how the fight between him and Sonnen went down.

“At 4:33 of the very first round, and still living rent free,” Jones wrote.

Jones tweeted and deleted this in response to Chael Sonnen pic.twitter.com/pK0BCSQbLc — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) October 16, 2021

It goes without saying that Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen will not be buddies anytime soon.

Check out the full video from Chael Sonnen below: