Sonnen On Jon Jones Situation: Who Do You Think I’m Going To Believe?

Chael Sonnen continues to speak his opinion on Jon Jones‘ arrest and domestic violence charge.

Chael Sonnen is never one to bite his tongue. During his fighting career, he was known for his trash talk and was never one to hold back. Now that his fighting career is over, he is making his living with his mouth. He has the ability to speak about any topic he wants on his YouTube channel and various shows. Lately, he has been talking quite a bit about Jon Jones and his latest arrest.

Sonnen and Jones had a back and forth on social media after Sonnen called Jones out for a Tweet he deleted. Jones responded by saying he was living rent-free in Sonnen’s head. The two have had a tumultuous relationship ever since they fought each other back in 2013. Now, Sonnen is criticizing Jones again for the recent arrest and domestic violence charge.

Jones posted on Twitter that he never hit his fiance. He took to Twitter to explain his side of the situation.

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

Sonnen expressed his feelings on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t want to fall into a category of person who knows nothing and makes up, as though it was true, the worst possible scenario,” Sonnen said. “I have an admittedly drunk person who has said very little other than it was the worst thing that ever happened to them, they’re gonna change the way that they live, and he had a confrontation. I have an opinion of a disinterested third party known as a security guard. And I have a heartbreaking story of an innocent, young child. I don’t want to make things up. But of those three, which do you think I’m going to believe?”

Jones has not spoken much since his arrest but did try to clarify a few things. Sonnen doesn’t believe Jones and has made that clear. Jones will have a court date later this month, and it is yet to be seen if his recent situation will have any impact on his UFC future.

Do you agree with Sonnen’s take on Jon Jones?