[ARCHIVES] Chandler Says Dagestan Fans Believe He Can Beat Khabib

Today, Michael Chandler competes in the UFC’s lightweight division. In fact, he has even challenged for the title. His UFC debut did not come until 2021, which means he never got a chance to face the man who vacated the title he vied for: Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As far back as three years ago, Chandler entertained the thought of fighting Khabib and believed even some fans from Dagestan thought he could defeat The Eagle. Here’s a look back an article in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of MMA News, a leading source in MMA News since 2002.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 17, 2018, 2:48 PM]

Michael Chandler says that even fans in Dagestan believe he can defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has been making waves ever since the conclusion of UFC 229. After submitting Conor McGregor and taking part in the post-fight brawl, “The Eagle” has expressed issues with the UFC. Rapper and businessman 50 Cent has attempted to capitalize by offering Nurmagomedov $2 million to jump from the UFC to Bellator.

Michael Chandler Makes A Bold Claim

Chandler turned a few heads when he expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Nurmagomedov. Many criticized Chandler for making the claim as he’s already made his decision to re-sign with Bellator. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Chandler explained why he made the statement:

“There was a ton of people over my social media – all channels – as well as direct messages, people from Russia and from Dagestan, that were very complimentary of me and think I am the only guy that beats Khabib. I didn’t say, ‘Hey, Khabib, let’s fight in November at Madison Square Garden.’ I made an assertion and a statement and let everyone else pick it apart, whether they like it or don’t like it.”

On Dec. 14, Chandler will challenge Bellator lightweight champion Brett Primus in a title rematch. In their first encounter, Primus captured the 155-pound gold due to a leg injury Chandler had suffered. Primus has been out of action since that time due to a knee injury, meanwhile Chandler has won two straight bouts.

