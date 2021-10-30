Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 267

The final UFC 267 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 30, 2021) from Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen in an interim bantamweight title bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura, and Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker.

According to oddsmakers, Blachowicz is a -280 favorite over Teixeira, who is a +240 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Sandhagen being a +195 underdog against Yan, who is a -235 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz (-280) vs. Glover Teixeira (+240)

Petr Yan (-235) vs. Cory Sandhagen (+195)

Islam Makhachev (-600) vs. Dan Hooker (+450)

Alexander Volkov (-280) vs. Marcin Tybura (+240)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Li Jingliang (+425)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas (-160) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+140)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-160) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+140)

Albert Duraev (-320) vs. Roman Kopylov (+260)

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (-220) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (+180)

Shamil Gamzatov (-145) vs. Michal Oleksieczjuk (+125)

Lerone Murphy (-290) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+245)

Andre Petroski (-225) vs. Hu Yaozong (+185)

Damir Ismagulov (-260) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (+220)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-350) vs. Allan Nascimento (+290)