Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 38

The final UFC Vegas 38 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 2, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland goes down in a middleweight fight.

Rounding out the main card is Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price in a welterweight contest, Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a light heavyweight fight, Macy Chiasson vs. Aspen Ladd and Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Santos is a -157 favorite over Walker, who is a +137 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Daukaus being a +132 underdog against Holland, who is a -152 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Thiago Santos (-157) vs. Johnny Walker (+137)

Kevin Holland (-152) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+132)

Niko Price (-157) vs. Alex Oliveira (+137)

Krzysztof Jotko (-147) vs. Misha Cirkunov (+127)

Aspen Ladd (-245) vs. Macy Chiasson (+205)

Alexander Hernandez (-525) vs. Mike Breeden (+415)

Joe Solecki (-127) vs. Jared Gordon (+107)

Casey O’Neill (-220) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (+180)

Karol Rosa (-470) vs. Bethe Correia (+375)

Devonte Smith (-150) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+130)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (-245) vs. Gaetano Pirrello (+205)

Stephanie Egger (-125) vs. Shanna Young (+105)

Alejandro Perez (-235) vs. Johnny Eduardo (+195)