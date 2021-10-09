Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 39

The final UFC Vegas 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 9, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden in a welterweight bout will take place.
Rounding out the main card is Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight, Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout, and Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares in a bantamweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Other odds for the main card include Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)
Mackenzie Dern (-167) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+147)
Randy Brown (-225) vs. Jared Gooden (+185)
Matheus Nicolau (-200) vs. Tim Elliott (+170)
Sabina Mazo (-175) vs. Mariya Agapova (+155)
Chris Gutierrez (-240) vs. Felipe Colares (+200)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)
Alexandr Romanov (-600) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+450)
Damon Jackson (-177) vs. Charles Rosa (+157)
Lupita Godinez (-260) vs. Silvana Juarez (+200)
Steve Garcia (-335) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+275)