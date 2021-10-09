Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 39

The final UFC Vegas 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 9, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight, Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout, and Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares in a bantamweight bout.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Mackenzie Dern (-167) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+147)

Randy Brown (-225) vs. Jared Gooden (+185)

Matheus Nicolau (-200) vs. Tim Elliott (+170)

Sabina Mazo (-175) vs. Mariya Agapova (+155)

Chris Gutierrez (-240) vs. Felipe Colares (+200)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)

Alexandr Romanov (-600) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+450)

Damon Jackson (-177) vs. Charles Rosa (+157)

Lupita Godinez (-260) vs. Silvana Juarez (+200)

Steve Garcia (-335) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+275)