Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeUFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 39

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC Vegas 39 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 9, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau in a flyweight fight, Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova in a women’s flyweight bout, and Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares in a bantamweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, is a – favorite over, who is a + underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Mackenzie Dern (-167) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+147)

Randy Brown (-225) vs. Jared Gooden (+185)

Matheus Nicolau (-200) vs. Tim Elliott (+170)

Sabina Mazo (-175) vs. Mariya Agapova (+155)

Chris Gutierrez (-240) vs. Felipe Colares (+200)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 2 pm ET)

Alexandr Romanov (-600) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+450)

Damon Jackson (-177) vs. Charles Rosa (+157)

Lupita Godinez (-260) vs. Silvana Juarez (+200)

Steve Garcia (-335) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+275)

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS