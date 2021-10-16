Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 40

The final UFC Vegas 40 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, October 16, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont in a women’s featherweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Erick Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight fight, Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva in a flyweight bout, and Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Ladd is a -137 favorite over Durmont, who is a +117 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Arlovski being a +108 underdog against Felipe, who is a -112 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Aspen Ladd (-137) vs. Norma Dumont (+117)

Carlos Felipe (-112) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+108)

Jim Miller (-210) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+175)

Manon Fiorot (-220) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+180)

Julian Marquez (-235) vs. Jordan Wright (+195)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Bruno Silva (-150) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+130)

Ramazan Emeev (-255) vs. Danny Roberts (+215)

Lupita Godinez (N/A) vs. Luana Carolina (N/A)

Ludovit Klein (-320) vs. Nate Landwehr (+260)

Danaa Batgerel (-185) vs. Brandon Davis (+160)

Ariane Carnelossi (-155) vs. Istela Nunes (+135)