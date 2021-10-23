Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 41

The final UFC Vegas 41 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, October 23, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-main event, Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn in a lightweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards in a women’s bantamweight fight, Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi in a featherweight bout, Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant in a welterweight bout and Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Vettori is a -150 favorite over Costa, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Glenn being a +290 underdog against Dawson, who is a -350 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori (-150) vs. Paulo Costa (+130)

Grant Dawson (-350) vs. Ricky Glenn (+290)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-140) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+120)

Seung Woo Choi (-280) vs. Alex Caceres (+240)

Francisco Trinaldo (-127) vs. Dwight Grant (+107)

Nick Negumereanu (-220) v. Ike Villanueva (+180)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Gregory Rodrigues (-110) vs. Jun Yong Park (-110)

Tabatha Ricci (-230) vs. Maria Oliveira (+190)

Mason Jones (N/A) vs. David Onama (N/A)

Jai Herbert (-180) vs. Khama Worthy (+158)

Jeff Molina (-172) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+152)

Livinha Souza (-122) vs. Randa Markos (+102)

Laureano Staropoli (-240) vs. Jamie Pickett (+200)