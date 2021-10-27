Chimaev: “If I Kill Everybody, They Have To Give Me Title Shot”

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to continue his ascent up the welterweight rankings.

Khamzat Chimaev will be making his return to the Octagon at UFC 267 after a layoff. He has been absent from the UFC since the last time he fought which was September of 2020. Now that he is back in action, Chimaev isn’t going to stop until he works his way to a title shot. Speaking with BT Sports, Chimaev puts the whole division on notice.

“If I kill everybody, they have to give me title shot,” He said. “I’m gonna kill this guy and take the belt, doesn’t matter who [has] it. We’ll see.”

Over the past year, Chimaev has been dealing with some health issues. These issues stemmed from a bout of COVID-19 that took him out of two scheduled fights. The lingering effect took such a toll on him that he eventually retired from MMA. Thankfully he has made a recovery and is back on track.

Before his time away, Chimaev has one of the biggest rising stars in the UFC. He scored three huge wins in three months’ time, all finishes. His appearance on Fight Island in July of 2020 put him on the map and after his 17 second KO over Gerald Meerschaert he jumped into the ranking. The time away may have hurt his momentum, but Chimaev could easily pick back up where he left off with a big win over Li Jingliang on Oct.30.

You can view Chimaev’s entire chilling interview below.