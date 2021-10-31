Chimaev Sends Message To Nate Diaz & Wants Masvidal’s BMF Title

Immediately following his latest domination, Khamzat Chimaev called out two of the UFC‘s biggest and baddest stars.

Much like he did with his first three UFC victims, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev easily disposed of Li Jingliang at UFC 267. “Borz” has made no secret that he is always down to “kill” anyone and everyone, but there were two specific names he had on his tongue after his latest feast.

“Hey, Diaz, let’s go, brother. Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro?” Chimaev said during a UFC 267 post-fight media scrum.

This isn’t the first time Chimaev has uttered the Diaz family name with violent intentions. When there was word that Nick Diaz was looking to make a UFC comeback, Chimaev volunteered his services to welcome him back.

It was in this same time frame that he also called out Jorge Masvidal. He would then do so again on Saturday immediately after the Nick Diaz callout. And while he may not know the name of the belt Jorge Masvidal won at UFC 244 last year, he does know that he wants it—and everything else in the UFC.”

“Let’s see who is the real gangster. Masvidal….he has some belt, I don’t know, motherfucker belt, something. I’m gonna take everything from this UFC, brother. Now, I am UFC, brother.”

Of course, the belt Chimaev is referring to is the unofficial BMF title that Masvidal won at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz. If Masvidal still deems himself to be the BMF titleholder, Chimaev wants that jewelry; and from both Masvidal and Diaz: He wants all the smoke.

