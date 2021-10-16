Chuck Liddell Files For Divorce Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Chuck Liddell has filed for a divorce after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.

It didn’t take long for UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell to make the decision to terminate his marriage after Monday’s arrest. TMZ broke the news of Liddell’s divorce filing on Friday. Liddell and wife Heidi Northcott had been married for 10 years.

This decision comes after Liddell claimed that it was he, not Northcott, who was the victim during their domestic altercation. Upon being released on bail Monday, Liddell gave his account of what led to the arrest. The statement reads, in part:

I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview.

Liddell is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and is considered one of the pioneers of our sport. He has defeated greats like Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Randy Couture, and many others. Liddell most recently competed in 2018 at the age of 48 in a trilogy bout against Tito Ortiz. Liddell was knocked out in the first round.

Liddell and Northcott are the parents of two children.