[ARCHIVES] Chuck Liddell Says Losing UFC Job Lit a Fire Under Him

On this day four years ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 2, 2017, 1:39 PM]

Chuck Liddell admits losing his office job with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was rough.

Following a Hall of Fame career, Liddell was offered a job with the UFC as a “thank you” from UFC president Dana White and the Fertitta brothers. Once WME-IMG took over, Liddell was released from his position.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Liddell talked about how he handled the situation:

“It kinda lit a fire under my butt to figure out what I want to go on and do after I’m done, because I was kinda just coasting working for the UFC and just kinda relaxing. I had time with just doing a lot of things with my family and hung out a lot, but now I kinda feel like I’ve got to get something else going on and get a little bit busy, so we’ll see what happens. I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet, but I’m still playing around with movie stuff and doing some of the that stuff, talking about opening a gym, so we’ll see what happens.”