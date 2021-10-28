Claressa Shields Counterpunches Jake Paul After First-Loss Trolling

Claressa Shields has responded to Jake Paul‘s recent criticism following her first career MMA loss on Wednesday at the PFL Championship.

Since Jake Paul has taken over the boxing world, he has come up during some of Shields’ interviews. Shields said that she would never fight on a Jake Paul undercard and also said she would KO Paul. So after her loss, it was no surprise to see the YouTuber blast her.

“The truth hurts but it’s necessary,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Clarissa Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude. The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw and unfortunately for her she never will be. Amanda Serrano (the GWOAT) though, has 30 KOs in 42 fights. 2-0 in MMA, both wins by submission. Congrats Abigail Montes on the win.”

Claressa Shields

Now, after the loss, Claressa Shields took to her Twitter to fire back at Jake Paul. She has also since made her Twitter account private as well.

“This is funny. You come running when I lose a split decision in a while new world mma but never even once said “congrats on all you’ve done and aspire to do.” 2 things that remain Jake, I still fight better than you & you won’t accomplish 10% of what I have in boxing or life,” Shields wrote on social media. “Unlike Jake I fought a real mma fighter, he has yet to face a real boxer in boxing but Showtime will still back him though #Amerika.”

It isn’t much of a surprise to see Shields blast Paul as she has been vocal about her not liking him and what he is doing to boxing.

“I loss a split decision, I didn’t get my ass whooped I also improved. All I’m going to do is go back to the drawing board and keep learning. No one said this journey was going To be easy. MMA is new to me, I’m fighting on a world stage after only 9 months of training. #blessed”

“The difference in last night was I’ve never had to fight or even train in a cage so damn slippery. It’s all learning & just different from boxing. I did a lot of things right last night. I just loss a split decision.”

Claressa Shields also said she will resume her undefeated boxing career in December and that she will return to MMA next year “on a different level.”

What do you make of Claressa Shields’ response to Jake Paul?