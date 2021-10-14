Claressa Shields Says She Turned Down A Fight On Jake Paul’s Undercard

Claressa Shields recently blasted Jake Paul and saying she could beat him up and would never fight on his undercard.

Recently, Paul had Amanda Serrano, one of the best female boxers of all time on his undercard. Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury and, Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love were on his undercard. But, for Shields, she says she was offered a spot on his undercard which he declined, whether or not it was for this event or an upcoming one is uncertain.

“I got an offer to be on Jake Paul’s undercard, and I turned it down,” Shields told LowKickMMA. “With all I am and what I represent, I would never do it. I hold value to where Jake Paul’s fans pay to watch him, but my fans pay to watch me. And when I’m not at the top of the bill, you’re not going to get your fair share of the pay-per-view buys. For some women in boxing though, that’s a big opportunity for them.”

“I’ve never been allowed to be at the top of a pay-per-view card when I’ve earned that right,” Shields continued. “Not to get my opportunity, and if I were to fight on the undercard of Jake Paul, it would be a f*cking slap in the face. Imma do it on my own, I don’t need him.”

Claressa Shields is arguable the best female boxer alive. She’s held multiple world titles in three different weight classes including being undisputed in two divisions. In her last fight back in March, she defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire by decision which was a pay-per-view event she headlined which was an all-female boxing card.

Although Shields is 11-0 in boxing, she’s transitioning to MMA and she has signed with PFL. She’s 1-0 in MMA and will fight on October 27 and after that, it’s likely she will return to boxing.

