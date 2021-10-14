Claressa Shields Speaks Out Against LGBT “Agenda” In Cartoons

PFL fighter Claressa Shields has shared her opinion on Superman’s son being bisexual in the latest comic book series.

The Flint, Michigan native has made a name for herself in the world of boxing with multiple world titles and an Olympic gold medal. The 26-year-old made her transition into MMA in June against Brittney Elkin. Despite facing early adversity, Shields ended up scoring the TKO finish in the third round.

The new Superman comic book series is set to release on Nov. 9, 2021. According to multiple publications including NPR, The Man of Steel’s son, Jonathan Kent, will come out as bisexual in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.

Since news of Kent’s sexual orientation came to light, many have shared their reactions on social media. Among those to respond to the comic book chaos was one Claressa Shields. The decorated boxing champ fears that the message may be too confusing for children.

I’m no where near homophobic I just don’t think that cartoon characters should be bi sexual or gay. Leave the kids alone. Don’t push a agenda on children. To me that’s confusing kids. If a teenager or adult decides to be bi or gay, congrats to them. I have no problem with that https://t.co/JQRQTWafhn — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 13, 2021

After her remarks were perceived by a commenter to be homophobic, Shields clarified that she has no problem with anyone who determines themselves to be a part of the LGBT community. Since the target demographic for comics and cartoons is typically a younger audience, some will no doubt share Shields’ fears while others will view them as unwarranted.

Do you agree with Claressa Shields’ stance on keeping LGBT out of comic books and cartoons?