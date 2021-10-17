Conor McGregor Accused Of Assaulting Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor seems to have a pattern of getting into heated confrontations with famous musicians.

McGregor is being accused of assaulting famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti and breaking his nose while in Rome this weekend. TMZ was among the first to report the alleged assault.

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has been in hot water, just weeks after he nearly got into a brawl with rapper Machine Gun Kelly while attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. McGregor and Kelly were separated just before punches could be thrown.

Conor McGregor Is In Trouble With The Law Yet Again

Image Credit: Reuters

According to Facchinetti and his wife, they were out partying with McGregor and his fiancee, Dee Devlin when the group was deciding where to go next early Sunday morning. This was when McGregor allegedly punched Facchinetti without provocation.

Witnesses say McGregor’s friends held him back from beating Facchinetti further. Facchinetti posted on his Instagram Stories after the incident and threatened to take legal action.

“I took a punch for nothing,” Facchinetti said. “That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

Facchinetti’s wife provided a more detailed account of the alleged incident on her Instagram Stories.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco,” she posted. “He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [Conor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed.

Conor McGregor (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

“I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

McGregor and his family were recently at the famous St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to witness the baptism of his newborn son, Rian. McGregor is still recovering from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264. He is anticipating a return to the Octagon sometime in 2022.

McGregor and his team have yet to publicly comment on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. Charges have yet to be filed against McGregor as a result of the altercation.

MMA News will keep up posted with any further updates on this developing story.