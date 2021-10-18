Conor McGregor Claims He “Made” Nate Diaz’s UFC Career

Conor McGregor is taking responsibility for making Nate Diaz a financially successful fighter.

Once again, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are exchanging words on Twitter. It seems like a consistent feud between these two that can pick back up at any time. Today, McGregor has come out and called out Diaz for his UFC pay before the two fought and is taking responsibility for making Diaz money.

“Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of piss think he business savvy or something?” McGregor wrote. “Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 fucking fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax 😂 Know who made you.”

This was in response to a piece of advice that Diaz received from a British political advisor by the name of Dominic Cummings. Cummings wrote to Diaz on Twitter telling him to not renew his contract with the UFC and look for more money elsewhere. Diaz is one of the most popular fighters on the roster. He is one of the highest-paid on the roster as well. For his second fight with McGregor, Diaz reportedly earned a disclosed $2,070,000 (per the Sports Daily).

McGregor is willing to take all the credit for Diaz’s success. This follows McGregor criticizing Diaz’s boxing skills and the following response from Diaz:

“My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u b–ch.” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole sh-t spin.”

The feud between these two is always active. Could this be a way for them to finally be setting up the trilogy? Perhaps. That fight will always be a possibility for them both. The fans want to see it, and now that they are both on losing streaks, the timing could be perfect.

Do you think McGregor made Diaz a star in the UFC?