[ARCHIVES] Conor McGregor Questions If Khabib Represents Russia

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

It was one year ago to this day that Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA. And it was two years ago to this day that Conor McGregor questioned if he actually represents Russia. Check out our coverage of the latter in this article presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 24, 2019, 1:07 PM]

Conor McGregor believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of fighting him in Moscow and he questions “The Eagle’s” allegiance to Russia.

McGregor held a press conference in Moscow earlier today (Oct. 24). During the presser, the “Notorious” one announced his UFC return is set for Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. While McGregor didn’t reveal his opponent, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje are at play with “Cowboy” being the frontrunner.

Conor McGregor Blasts Khabib, Questions Allegiance To Russia

Unsurprisingly, McGregor took aim at UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. McGregor claimed that Nurmagomedov isn’t representing Russia, his home country (via BJPenn.com).

.@TheNotoriousMMA brutally called out Khabib during his press conference this morning… 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/5gje06r6Nf — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 24, 2019

“He is afraid of the Moscow bout for whatever reason,” McGregor said (video via SPORTbible). “I’m not sure, does he represent Russia? I don’t think he does represent Russia. I have never seen the man represent Russia in my life. Have you ever seen him raise a Russian flag the way I raise the Irish flag, with pride? I have never seen it once my life. He is running from the bout in Moscow. The public want it. The people want it. His own father wants it. He does not want it.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Nurmagomedov in a failed bid for a second UFC lightweight title run. After the bout, a brawl ensued between both teams. This stemmed from bad blood between both sides going into the bout.

During UFC 223 fight week, Nurmagomedov and his crew confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby. McGregor and his group answered by flying to NYC and attacking a bus that Nurmagomedov was in.