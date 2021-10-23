[ARCHIVES] Conor McGregor Teases WWE Run Once UFC Career Wraps Up

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Could Conor McGregor someday follow the footsteps of names like Ronda Rousey, Ken Shamrock, Cain Velasquez, and most recently, Junior dos Santos by entering the world of pro wrestling? Let’s take a look back at a story published on this day two years ago that explored this very possibility. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 23, 2019, 3:19 PM]

Conor McGregor isn’t ruling out a run in WWE once he walks away from the UFC.

McGregor is easily one of the most polarizing figures to enter the sport of mixed martial arts. While some have argued that McGregor’s star power has been on the decline thanks to losses, inactivity, and legal issues, many still believe he’s the UFC’s biggest star. WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to bring McGregor onboard one day.

Conor McGregor Talks Potential WWE Run

McGregor spoke to folks in Ukraine for a sponsor’s event. The “Notorious” one said he’s open to making the transition to WWE once he’s done with the UFC.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, McGregor was asked on Wednesday about his future after the UFC. He mentioned Hollywood and ‘maybe the WWE.

“I’ve had a bit of beef with those guys over the years,” McGregor said, referring to various WWE Superstars he’s talked trash about while hyping his UFC fights.

McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one hasn’t emerged victorious in a bout since Nov. 2016. McGregor was in talks with the UFC for a July return, but a deal couldn’t come to fruition.

The former UFC “champ-champ” has been involved in some legal trouble. McGregor was reportedly charged with assault following an April pub incident where he struck a bar patron. The New York Times recently reported that McGregor is under investigation for a second sexual assault allegation. The report notes that McGregor has not been charged for either of the two sexual assault allegations.