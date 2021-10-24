Costa Reveals Why He Missed Weight For Vettori Bout, Refuses To Apologize

Paulo Costa has revealed why he missed weight by almost 20 pounds for his fight with Marvin Vettori—and he feels no reason to apologize for it.

Costa is now on a two-fight losing streak after his defeat to Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 on Saturday. The brutal back-and-forth war saw a noticeably full-figured “Borrachinha” land a series of devastating kicks to Vettori’s body and head. But the granite-chinned Italian responded with blistering strikes of his own to outland the Brazilian on the scorecards.

It was a bout that saw the duo make their unintended light heavyweight debuts thanks to Costa’s weight cutting shenanigans during the week. After the 30-year-old declared that he wasn’t going to make the middleweight limit, the fight had to be moved to a 195-pound catchweight, then to the 205-pound light heavyweight limit. Costa didn’t provide a reason why he was struggling to cut weight, promising media that he would post fight.

Paulo Costa Reveals Reason For Weight Issues

At the UFC Vegas 41 post-fight press conference, Costa stayed true to his word. When asked why he struggled to make weight for the fight, Paulo explained the reason.

“The only problem, my friend, is I lost this fight, so it will look like excuse [chuckles],” said Costa. “You know, nothing … I not have excuse to nothing, I did a good job there, Marvin as well, congratulation for him and to me, I think. But, I had some problem to not make—to not coming here with my usual weight, I came a little bit higher weight because I need to stop some weeks of training.”

When asked if his break in training was caused by an injury, Paulo replied in the affirmative. “Yeah, my left bicep,” he said.

Paulo Costa Shows No Remorse For Vettori

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Vettori didn’t mince words when it came to his feelings for Costa, branding him a “c*nt” for the drama which transpired during the week. And when Costa was asked if he should apologize to the Italian, he flatly refused.

“No, no, no way, no way of that,” said Costa.

So, maybe “Borrachinha” isn’t one to apologize. But does he feel bad about failing to make weight and the imposition he placed on Vettori?

“No, of course not,” said Costa. “Of course not. I came here and the UFC suggest to fight on catchweight or 205, and I just say ‘Yes, let’s go. I don’t care for weight.’ So … this is a fair fight. The both guys did weight at the same day, at the same limit, so … that can’t be more fair than that.”

