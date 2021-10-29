Covington Says Some Trump Family Members Will Attend UFC 268

Colby Covington will be fighting for UFC gold again at UFC 268, and the Trump family will be there to support him.

Covington has been vocal about his support for Donald Trump when he was the President of the United States. Since then, the two have gotten along and the Trump family has been in attendance for Covington’s fights. At UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, “Chaos” confirmed that will be the case once again.

“Yes, there will be some members of the Trump family there. You know, I was just talking to Donald Trump yesterday. He was at the golf course, giving me his well wishes. I know he has a big rally that day so I’m not sure if he’s gonna be able to make it, but I’m sure that I’ll have my average phone call with him after my every fight. So, I’ll be talking to him,” Covington said to TMZ Sports.

Although Donald Trump won’t be in attendance for Colby Covington’s fight, the former interim welterweight champion says he will have his usual call with the former President.

“It’s amazing having [the Trump family’s] support. I have this energy that I get from [Donald],” Covington explained. “I call it ‘dragon energy’ and I’m gonna unleash that dragon energy next weekend. And, I’m gonna take that UFC undisputed title back, and then I know Donald Trump is gonna take back the White House.”

Covington will be rematching Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268. It’s a highly-anticipated fight after they had one of the best fights of 2019 where Usman won by fifth-round TKO in a fight that was back-and-forth. The two also do not like one another, so it has only added to the storyline of the rematch coming up from New York City.

Do you think having the Trump family in attendance will give Covington an added boost in his rematch against Kamaru Usman?