Covington: Usman Rematch Will Be The Greatest Fight In UFC History

Former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington believes his rematch with 170-pound king Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 will be the greatest fight in UFC history.

In just 10 days, Usman and Covington will meet inside the Octagon for the second time. The fierce rivals first collided back in December 2019. In the UFC 245 main event, “The Nigerian Nightmare” defended his title for the first time. After four thrilling and competitive rounds, the pair entered the final frame with everything to play for. With less than a minute remaining, the champion secured a TKO finish, ensuring he left the cage with the gold still wrapped around his waist.

After three successful defenses, once against Gilbert Burns and twice opposite Jorge Masvidal, Usman is set to run it back with his toughest test to date. Despite the fact Covington has only recorded a sole victory over former champ Tyron Woodley since his first attempt to dethrone Usman, Dana White consistently maintained that “Chaos” was first in line following Masvidal’s failed attempt at capturing gold in April.

In the headlining fight of a stacked UFC 268 card, Usman and Covington will add another chapter to their rivalry inside New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden.

Covington Has Revenge On His Mind

While many believe Leon Edwards did enough to deserve a rematch with Usman over Covington, that hasn’t affected the anticipation and excitement for the November 6 main event. Given the barn burner they put on nearly two years ago, it’s unsurprising that the MMA community is expecting another war when the two elite welterweights clash again.

That feeling is no different for Covington himself. Speaking during a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, the 33-year-old suggested his second shot at Usman’s gold is the perfect fight for a full Madison Square Garden crowd. “Chaos” said he’s targeting revenge on “The Nigerian Nightmare” in what he believes will be the greatest fight in the promotion’s history.

“I think the fans are in for a treat. It makes sense that this is being held in the Mecca of all arenas, Madison Square Garden. And the people are back. The pandemic’s pretty much over now, the ‘scamdemic’ so they want to call it. And this is gonna be the greatest fight, I think, in the UFC’s history. You have a guy in myself who’s hungrier than ever. I wake up every morning with revenge on my mind. And next weekend, revenge is a dish best served cold, and I’m gonna serve it cold to Marty next weekend at Madison Square Garden, live on pay-per-view.”

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Credit: Getty Images

Usman and Covington certainly tore the roof off the T-Mobile Arena in 2019, and they’ll be hoping to do the same in New York come November 6. Their matchup will certainly have adequate support throughout the night.

The stacked event also features a strawweight tile rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, a blockbuster lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, as well as names like Shane Burgos, Frankie Edgar, and Al Iaquinta all in action.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in the UFC 268 main event, Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman?