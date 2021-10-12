Cyborg Weighs Impact Of CTE After Slew Of Domestic Violent Arrests

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is drawing attention to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and its effects on fighters.

CTE is a progressive brain condition created by repeated head traumas that cause concussions. Some of the primary symptoms associated with the condition include frequent mood swings, depression, and feeling increasingly anxious, frustrated, or agitated.

Recently, more and more fighters are finding themselves in trouble with the law. The thrill and agony of being a fighter are met with the highest highs and the lowest lows. As a 26-fight veteran, there is little that Cyborg hasn’t seen in the depths of competition.

Shortly after the arrest of Chuck Liddell, Cyborg took to social media to spread awareness about CTE. The Bellator champion is worried about what CTE can do to fighters’ personalities, and of course, their subsequent actions.

One of the first signs of widespread CTE in the NFL came when close family members started to notice violent changes in their loved ones personalities. We are still new to the sport of MMA and just now discovering the lasting effects of competition. — #Bellator271 @CrisCyborg.Com Returns Nov 12th (@criscyborg) October 11, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones found himself arrested for alleged battery domestic violence just last month. The list continues to grow, as Luis Peña was slapped with his second arrest of the year over the weekend for domestic violence and battery. And yesterday, Chuck Liddell was also arrested for domestic violence.

Head trauma and CTE remain some of the most difficult problems to contend with in MMA and contact sports. With a growing number of arrests popping up in MMA, perhaps it is only a matter of time before the UFC takes official action in helping prevent these serious ongoing health issues.