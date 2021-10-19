Cynthia Calvillo Steps Up To Fight Andrea Lee With Jessica Eye Out

Cynthia Calvillo will be looking to snap her losing streak on November 13.

According to MMAJunkie, Calvillo is stepping up on short notice to fight Andrea Lee after Jessica Eye was forced out of the fight. Eye took to social media recently to say she is out of the fight after dealing with health problems that hospitalized her.

Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1) is on a two-fight losing streak and coming off a first-round TKO loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 266 in September. Prior to that, she suffered a decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255. The 34-year-old is currently ranked fifth at flyweight but is just 1-2 since moving up in weight as in her debut, she beat Jessica Eye by decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 2. In her career, she holds notable wins over Joanne Calderwood, Cortney Casey, Montana De La Rosa, and Gillian Robertson while also fighting Marina Rodriguez to a draw.

Cynthia Calvillo (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa)

Andrea Lee (12-5) snapped her three-fight losing streak last time out as she submitted Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 262 in May. Prior to that, the 12th-ranked fighter lost three straight decisions to Roxanne Modafferi, Lauren Murphy, and Joanne Calderwood, with the final two being by split decision. In all three losses, several media members had scored it for Lee including every single media member scoring it for Lee against Murphy.

With the addition of Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee, UFC Vegas 42 is as follows:

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Tucker Lutz vs. Lando Vannata

Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Collin Anglin vs. Sean Woodson

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

Joel Alvarez vs. Thiago Moises

Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland

